Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
1313 W Delmar Ave
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 466-3573
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ambrose Church
Godfrey , IL
Kenneth McCurley Obituary
MCCURLEY - Kenneth James "Jim" McCurley, 79, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital. A visitation will be held on Monday, September 2, 2019 from 4-7pm at Elias, Kallal, Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Ambrose Church in Godfrey, IL. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, IL. arrangements handled by Elias, Kallal, Schaaf Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 30, 2019
