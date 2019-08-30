|
MCCURLEY - Kenneth James "Jim" McCurley, 79, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital. A visitation will be held on Monday, September 2, 2019 from 4-7pm at Elias, Kallal, Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Ambrose Church in Godfrey, IL. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, IL. arrangements handled by Elias, Kallal, Schaaf Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 30, 2019