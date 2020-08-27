1/1
Kenneth Oesterle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Oesterle Kenneth W. Oesterle, 85, of Swansea, Ill., born November 16, 1934, in Belleville, IL, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at St. Paul Senior Community, Belleville, IL. Mr. Oesterle was a graduate of Belleville Township High School and Belleville Junior College. He worked at St. Clair National Bank and retired as a senior vice president of the former Bank of Belleville, Belleville, IL. Ken was a faithful, life-long member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Belleville, IL, and served on the St. Paul Senior Community Board. He enjoyed singing with the church choir for more than 60 years and belonged to the Barbershop Harmony Society. Ken was an active member of the Westside Belleville Optimist Club for over 50 years. He served on the High Mount School Board and the Swansea Parks and Recreation Board. Ken enjoyed all sports and especially enjoyed meeting "the guys" at Bread Co and hosting poker games in his basement. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Evelyn J., nee Sauer, Oesterle; his parents, William and Katherine, nee Habelrauth, Oesterle; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Eugene and Helen Dahm. Surviving are his wife, JoAnn Oesterle, nee Eifler;two sons, Kevin (Jean Ellen) Oesterle, and Keith (Carolyn) Oesterle; two granddaughters, Anna (Seth) Engelman, and Laura Oesterle; a great- grandson, Oliver Engelman; a sister-in-law, Shirley Holcomb; two step-children, Blaine Mineman, and Ed (Kristine) Mineman; and their children. Memorials may be made to St. Paul United Church of Christ, Belleville, IL, or to the Westside Optimist Club. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Service: Private funeral services will be held. Burial of cremains will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved