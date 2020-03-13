|
Kenneth Palucci Ret. Lt. Col. USAF, Kenneth J. Palucci, 76, of Belleville, IL, born November 5, 1943, in St. Louis, MO, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. Ken graduated from Bishop Du Bourg High School in 1961. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree from Parks College and a Master of Science degree in Meteorology from St. Louis University. Ken served his country in the Air Force for 21 years. His service included assignments with Air Force Global Weather Central, Centralized Systems Management Division and the Airlift Information Systems Division. Ken served at bases in the United States and Thailand. After his distinguished career in the Air Force, Ken went on to serve his country as a defense contractor with Modern Technologies Corporation, BAE Systems and SAIC. Ken worked hard throughout his life, one of his most memorable jobs was at the St. Louis Zoo, where he met Sue. Ken was a devoted father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. His numerous titles included soccer and baseball coach, career mentor, meteorologist, DJ, sports fan and BBQ grill master. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary, nee Zauf, Palucci; and three siblings, Lavern Schall, Donald Palucci, and Florence Dorlac. Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Sue, nee Hespen, Palucci, whom he married on July 17, 1965; four children, Mary "Chrissy" (Joseph) Lamie of Millstadt, IL, Steven (Terri) Palucci of St. Louis, MO, Jennifer (Richard) Obertino, of Ladue, MO, and Jill (Jonathan) Pauly of St. Cloud, MN; nine grandchildren, Jack Lamie, Reid Lamie, Riley Obertino, Calvin Palucci, Olivia Pauly, Nathan Obertino, Tyler Obertino, Sofia Pauly, and Chase Palucci; beloved nieces and nephews, Gary Drewing, Rusty Drewing, Laura Roberson, Lynn Born, Cindy Anders, John Palucci, Joseph Schall, Mary Wingenbach, and Thomas Schall; and sisters-in-law, Dorothy Palucci, Ginny Drewing, and Lynn Hespen. Memorials may be made to HSHS Home Care and Hospice or to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. Peter's Cathedral Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. Peter's Cathedral Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. John Myler officiating. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 13, 2020