Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Peter's Cathedral Catholic Church
Belleville, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Cathedral Catholic Church
Belleville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Palucci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Palucci


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Palucci Obituary
Kenneth Palucci Ret. Lt. Col. USAF, Kenneth J. Palucci, 76, of Belleville, IL, born November 5, 1943, in St. Louis, MO, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. Ken graduated from Bishop Du Bourg High School in 1961. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree from Parks College and a Master of Science degree in Meteorology from St. Louis University. Ken served his country in the Air Force for 21 years. His service included assignments with Air Force Global Weather Central, Centralized Systems Management Division and the Airlift Information Systems Division. Ken served at bases in the United States and Thailand. After his distinguished career in the Air Force, Ken went on to serve his country as a defense contractor with Modern Technologies Corporation, BAE Systems and SAIC. Ken worked hard throughout his life, one of his most memorable jobs was at the St. Louis Zoo, where he met Sue. Ken was a devoted father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. His numerous titles included soccer and baseball coach, career mentor, meteorologist, DJ, sports fan and BBQ grill master. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary, nee Zauf, Palucci; and three siblings, Lavern Schall, Donald Palucci, and Florence Dorlac. Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Sue, nee Hespen, Palucci, whom he married on July 17, 1965; four children, Mary "Chrissy" (Joseph) Lamie of Millstadt, IL, Steven (Terri) Palucci of St. Louis, MO, Jennifer (Richard) Obertino, of Ladue, MO, and Jill (Jonathan) Pauly of St. Cloud, MN; nine grandchildren, Jack Lamie, Reid Lamie, Riley Obertino, Calvin Palucci, Olivia Pauly, Nathan Obertino, Tyler Obertino, Sofia Pauly, and Chase Palucci; beloved nieces and nephews, Gary Drewing, Rusty Drewing, Laura Roberson, Lynn Born, Cindy Anders, John Palucci, Joseph Schall, Mary Wingenbach, and Thomas Schall; and sisters-in-law, Dorothy Palucci, Ginny Drewing, and Lynn Hespen. Memorials may be made to HSHS Home Care and Hospice or to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. Peter's Cathedral Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. Peter's Cathedral Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. John Myler officiating. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -