Kenneth Petrosky
February 26, 1941 - November 16, 2020
Highland, Illinois - Kenneth Lawrence Petrosky, 79, of Highland, IL, formerly of Shiloh and O'Fallon, IL passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at San Gabriel Memory Care in Highland, IL.
Kenneth was born February 26, 1941 in Detroit, MI to Constantine E. and Martha A., nee Zilz, Petrosky.
Surviving to cherish his memory is sister, Carol A. Dillard of O'Fallon, Illinois; his three nephews, Brian (Sherry) Dillard, Richard (Stacey) Dillard, and Christopher (Amy) Dillard; great nieces and nephews, Beau, Ashton (Robin), Joshua, Jenna, Patricia, Kaitlyn (Joe), Jordan, Layla, and Jonathon (Cortney); also his great-great nieces and nephews, Lorelai, Gracyn, Zack, Aubree, Ambellina, Henrik, and Briella; and many other relatives and friends.
Kenneth was a devoted member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Lebanon, IL. His appreciation for the arts extended to his love of plays, music, sketching and painting, as he was a talented artist. In his free time, he found joy in reading and building model cars, trucks, trains and aircrafts. Kenneth will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Interment will be held at Glen Eden Lutheran Memorial Park, Livonia, MI. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1:00 P.M.
Memorials are appreciated to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
or Messiah Lutheran Church of Lebanon, IL.
