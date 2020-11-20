Kenneth Range

November 12, 2020

Springfield , Missouri -

Kenneth J. Range, Jr., 70, died of natural causes in his home on November 12, 2020, in Springfield, MO.

Ken was born on February 26, 1950 in East St. Louis, IL to Kenneth Range, Sr. and Clara Range. He graduated from Assumption High School in 1968 and went on to serve his country in the army for four years.

Ken is survived by his mother Clara Range; his brothers Tom Range, Steve Range and Scott Range; his children Barbara Williams, Renee Gomric and Kenneth Range, III; his 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Range, Sr. and his brother, Michael Range.

Due to COVID-19, no in person funeral services will be held. Ken will be laid to rest in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in honor of his military service.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store