Kenneth Range
1950 - 2020
Kenneth Range
November 12, 2020
Springfield , Missouri -
Kenneth J. Range, Jr., 70, died of natural causes in his home on November 12, 2020, in Springfield, MO.
Ken was born on February 26, 1950 in East St. Louis, IL to Kenneth Range, Sr. and Clara Range. He graduated from Assumption High School in 1968 and went on to serve his country in the army for four years.
Ken is survived by his mother Clara Range; his brothers Tom Range, Steve Range and Scott Range; his children Barbara Williams, Renee Gomric and Kenneth Range, III; his 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Range, Sr. and his brother, Michael Range.
Due to COVID-19, no in person funeral services will be held. Ken will be laid to rest in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in honor of his military service.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home - Springfield
500 E. Walnut Street
Springfield, MO 65806
417-862-4433
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home
