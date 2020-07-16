Rev. Monsignor Kenneth Schaefer Msgr. Kenneth J. Schaefer, age 71, of Herrin, IL, born on August 15, 1948 in Belleville, IL, died July 11, 2020 in Millstadt, IL, surrounded by his loving family, after a lengthy and well fought battle with cancer. Ken was raised in Millstadt, and began his journey to the priesthood at St. Henry's Preparatory Seminary in Belleville. He then received his BA in Philosophy/ Sociology from Loras College, Dubuque, Iowa, and his MA in Theology from Josephinum Pontifical College in Columbus, Ohio. Father Ken was ordained to the Catholic priesthood on June 8, 1974, by Bishop Albert Zuroweste. For the past 46 years, Father Ken served many parishes and communities: Associate Pastor at St. Henry's and teacher at Althoff, Belleville, IL; Co-Pastor and Administrator of Mt. Carmel/and St. Francisville for five years, then Pastor of both for five years; Fulltime Vocation Director for next five years, as Adm. at St. Clare, O'Fallon, then Pastor at St. Michael's, Paderborn. He was named a Monsignor on 5/25/00. For the next twenty-six years, Fr. Ken served as Pastor of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish in Herrin, Holy Spirit in Carterville, and Sacramental Minister to St. Paul's Parish in Johnston City. Fr. Ken enjoyed traveling, bike riding, canoeing, kayaking and reading. Known as Father Kenny to many friends and family, he was the middle child of three siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents; August and Hilda, nee Frierdich, Schaefer; his sister, Mary Ann, nee Schaefer, Ortmann; and his nephew-in-law, Eric S Mueller. He is survived by his sister, Norma Jean (Richard) Brune of Millstadt, IL; his nieces, Monica (Paul) Winkeler of O'Fallon, IL, Maribeth (Chris) Keeven and Marcia Mueller, both of Millstadt, IL.; his great nieces and nephews, Madison and Andrew Winkeler, Clare, Gwendolyn and Jillian Keeven, Maggie, Norah and August "Gus" Eric Mueller. He is also survived by many other relatives and friends. A special thank you to the people of Herrin for all their loving care and support; his Priest Support group, Hospice of So. IL, BJC Siteman Cancer Center, Herrin Hospital, Carterville Cancer Center, and all the doctors, nurses and therapists who treated, cared for and supported Fr. Ken during his illness, a special thank you to Dr. Cuartas and Dr. Muniz for their exceptional care. Memorial contributions may be made to: Our Lady of Mt. Carmel (OLMC) New School Fund, St. James Catholic Church, or Hospice of So. Illinois. Visitation: will be from 12:00 - 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 17 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Herrin, IL. Mass: A Private Family Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 18 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Herrin and will be Livestreamed for the Public on Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Regional Catholic School Facebook page. Visitation: Another visitation will be from 12:00 - 4:00 p.m., Sunday, July 19 at St. James Parish Center in Millstadt, IL. Mass: The Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 20 at St. James Parish Center in Millstadt, IL with burial following in St. James Catholic Cemetery in Millstadt. Capacity at both Masses will be limited, due to Health Concerns related to the COVID-19 Virus. It is recommended if you are planning on attending the visitation or service, please wear a mask and social distance yourself from others. Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store