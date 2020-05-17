Kenneth Schmidt Kenneth H. Schmidt was Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Ken was the loving husband of Wilma Schmidt (nee Cook) for over 71 years. He was the dear Father of Gary (Ellen)Schmidt, Karen (Gary) Spears, and Sara Zahid; Ken was the grandfather of Farhan Zahid and Farzaana (Jeff) Visser. Ken was preceded in death by his parents Edward J. and Hilda (nee Grossman) Schmidt Jr. and sisters Audrey (John) Picco and Bernice (Eugene) Bickel. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle cousin and friend. Ken was a WWII Navy Veteran, graduate of Milliken University, Decatur, IL and retired from McDonnell Douglas after 40 years of service. Service: Private Family services due to Covid 19. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. Online Guest book @ www.buchholzmortuary.com Buchholz Mortuaries, Inc.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 17, 2020.