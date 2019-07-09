Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
The Esquiline Apartment Community Chapel
Belleville, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
The Esquiline Apartment Community Chapel
Belleville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Siegel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Siegel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Siegel Obituary
KENNETH SIEGEL- Kenneth C. Siegel, 95, of Belleville, IL, passed away, July 6, 2019. Visitation will be from 4 -7am Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville,and from 8:30-9:30 am Friday, July 12, 2019, at The Esquiline Apartment Community Chapel, Belleville. Funeral services 9:30 a.m. Friday, at The Esquiline Apartment Community Chapel. Burial at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL. Arrangements by Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now