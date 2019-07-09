|
KENNETH SIEGEL- Kenneth C. Siegel, 95, of Belleville, IL, passed away, July 6, 2019. Visitation will be from 4 -7am Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville,and from 8:30-9:30 am Friday, July 12, 2019, at The Esquiline Apartment Community Chapel, Belleville. Funeral services 9:30 a.m. Friday, at The Esquiline Apartment Community Chapel. Burial at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL. Arrangements by Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 9, 2019