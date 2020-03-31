|
Kenneth Sindel Kenneth John Sindel was born July 5 th , 1925 to parents Milton and Agnes Sindel. He was the brother of Milton Sindel, Jr. Kenneth died March 27th , 2020 at the age of 94 at Memorial Hospital in Shiloh, Illinois with family by his side. Ken served in Co. B, 41 st Infantry Regiments, 2 nd Armored Division known as "Hell on Wheels" in World War 2. He served in all five major campaigns: Normandy, Northern France, Central Europe, Ardennes and Rhineland. After being discharged as a Master Sergeant, he was a member of the army reserves for many years. After returning home, he married the love of his life, Doris Kloess, on April 6 th , 1946. Together they raised their three daughters: Sandra, wife of Walter Ortmann; Sherry, wife of Eugene Hiley; and Synthia, wife of Terry Kalinowski. He had 2 granddaughters, Kay Ortmann and Laura (Mark) Poirot and 2 grandsons, David (Shannon) Hiley and Daniel Hiley. He also had 3 great-grandchildren, Jessica and Tyler Poirot and Jedidiah Hiley. He was a truly wonderful, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grand father. He taught us to love God, family, and country, and serve those in need. He worked as a letter carrier for 31 years. He was a 75-year member of the National Association of Letter Carriers Union, Branch 155. He was a lifetime member of St. Paul UCC in Belleville where he served on the church council and various committees. Memorial may be made to St. Paul's UCC in Belleville Radio Fund. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com. Service: A private burial service will be held at Lake View Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 31, 2020