Kenneth Skiles Retired USAF, MSG, Kenneth Arthur Skiles, 75, of Smithton, IL, born June 18, 1944, in Charleston, WV, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at his residence. Kenneth was a retired United States Air Force Master Sergeant. He was a fan of The Special Olympics. He loved family time and the holidays. Kenneth also enjoyed traveling, especially to Dollywood. He was preceded in death by his parents, James William and Sarah Eunice, nee Bowne, Skiles; and a brother, Clyde Skiles. Surviving are his wife Rosalina Skiles; his six children, Karen Kalert, John Skiles, Candy Jo Vanfleet, Leslie Boswell, Bobby Skiles and Kenneth Skiles, Jr; 17 grandchildren, William Thayer IV, Travis Skiles, Bradley Peffly, Jenalyn Skiles, Malachi Skiles, Alexander Vanfleet, Aaron Vanfleet, Shawn Vanfleet, Shane Vanfleet, Kerri Skiles, Alan Skiles, Caitlynn Skiles, Victoria Skiles, Jonathan Skiles, Leslie Skiles, Nicole Skiles, and Hyland Skiles; a brother, Max Skiles; and a sister, Charlotte Skiles. Memorials may be made to The Special Olympics. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Private family services will be held. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 19, 2020.