Kenneth Stamme Kenneth G. Stamme, 77, of Collinsville, IL, born May 2, 1942 in St. Louis, MO to the late George G. and Catherine (nee Simmons) Stamme, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. Kenneth was an antique car enthusiast and could fix anything. He was a proud union machinist and a member of the Local 1345. Kenneth was known as a loyal friend and treated everyone with kindness. In addition to his parents Kenneth was preceded in death by his grandson, Nicholas Eynon and his brother, Paul Stamme. Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 25 years, Marilyn (nee Smith) Stamme; son, Brian Stamme; daughter, Angeline Stamme; step-son, Brian Madrid; step daughter, Jennifer Eynon; grandchildren, Alexa Stamme; Nicholas Eynon; Alyssa Eynon; Airana Madrid; Adrik Madrid; Jaidyn Madrid; Zayne Madrid; as well as many friends and extended family. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the family will be holding a private service at Herr Funeral Home. Kenneth will be laid to rest at St. John Cemetery, Collinsville, IL immediately following the service. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 660 S. Euclid Ave. St. Louis, MO 63110 https://www.apdaparkinson.org/1907d3l/ or Heartland Hospice, 333 Salem Place, Fairview Heights, IL 62008.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 3, 2020.
