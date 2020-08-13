Kenneth Toomer Kenneth Toomer, age 76 departed this life on Monday, July 27, 2020. He was born on September 24, 1943 in St. Louis, Missouri. Mr. Toomer, a resident of the City of East St. Louis worked as the Budget Director for the City of East St. Louis School District #189 for 17 years. Mr. Toomer was preceded in death by his parents, his two sisters Annette Eloise Castleberry and Rose Marie Page, his two brothers Wilbert and Eugene Toomer and his two nephews Reginald Page and Durwin Toomer Mr. Toomer leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 31 years, retired East St. Louis City Treasurer Charlotte R. Moore. His youngest sister, Regenia (Richard) Griffin of Glenndale, AZ; his daughter; Kara Toomer Mueller of St. Peters, MO. and three sons; Kenneth (Ana) Toomer of San Diego, CA; Edward (Vickey) Smith of Tucson, AZ & Eric (Rochonda) Smith of Marietta, GA. Seven grandchildren: Jaume Toomer, Xavier Smith, Aleph Smith, Imani Smith, Malik Smith, Erica Milner, Tenesha (Dale) Dunn; Mother-in-law Estine Weston; Aunts: Nellie Williams of Columbus, GA, Mary Pinn of Springfield, IL, Lee Annie Bonner, Bestine Tourijigian, and Dr.Lilian Parks. Brother-in-laws Dr. Keathen (Dr. Melvina) Wilson of Ashland,Virgina and Willie (Sherri) Arnold and sister-in-law Crystal (Wayne) White of Alexandria, Virgina. His special niece Rose Marie Page and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends. Service: Services will be held at Nash Funeral Home, 144 N 16th St, East Saint Louis, IL 62205 on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. Visitation will begin prior to the funeral at 11:00 a.m. Please wear a face mask or face covering and practice social distancing.



