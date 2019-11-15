Home

Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
(618) 233-7200
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
View Map
Interment
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Lake View Memorial Gardens
Fairview Heights,, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Wagener
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Wagener


1956 - 2019
Kenneth Wagener Obituary
Kenneth E. Wagener Kenneth Wagener, 63, of Belleville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2010 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Ken was born April 11, 1956 to Richard and Maxine (Bloxom) Wagener. He married Dani DelVecchio on August 11, 1975 in Edwardsville, IL. She survives and resides in Belleville, IL. Also surviving is his daughter, Michelle (Aaron) Friederich of Mascoutah, IL; grandchildren, Taylor and Haley Friederich; his step-mother, Gloria Wagener of Collinsville, IL; half-brother, Todd (Kim) Wagener of Edwardsville, IL; step-brothers, Mike (Mary) Wagener of Collinsville and Marc (Audrey) Wagener of Washington, MO; and his beloved yellow lab, Tequila. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Maxine Wagener; beloved son, Sgt. Christopher Allen Wagener in 2004 and his brother,Glenn Wagener. Ken worked as truck driver before his retirement. He enjoyed camping, traveling and spending time with his family. Ken will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorial donations may be made to the . Visitation: A visitation for Ken will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 10:00 A.M.- 11:00 A.M. at Lake View Funeral Home in Fairview Heights, IL. Service: A funeral service will follow the visitation on Sunday, at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 15, 2019
