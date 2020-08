WEBER - Kenneth "Kenny" Weber, age 84, of Edwardsville, IL, passed away on August 25, 2020, at John Cochran Veterans Hospital in St. Louis. There will be no visitation and a private family funeral mass will be held on Thursday, August 27, at St. Boniface Burial at Calvary Cemetery in Glen Carbon on Friday, August 28, 2020. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville is in charge of arrangements.



