Kenneth "Ken" Wilson
November 28, 1927 - November 7, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Kenneth "Ken" R. Wilson, 92, of Belleville, IL, born Monday, November 28, 1927 in Champaign, IL, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Colonnade Senior Living in O'Fallon, IL.
After serving for two years in the Army Air Corp during WWII, Ken received his BA from Eastern Illinois University in 1951 (Masters from Webster College in 1977), Ken embarked, in that same year, upon an esteemed and decorated career as a veteran employee of the Directorate of Manpower and Organization, Deputy Chief of Staff, Plans and Programs, Headquarters Military Airlift Command, Scott Air Force Base, St. Clair County, IL. The recipient of numerous outstanding performance ratings, Ken was honored by the USAF with the prestigious Outstanding Civilian of the Year Award for 1975.
Ken's keen pursuit of excellence at work was matched by his stalwart devotion to lending an animated and sustained hand to the betterment of his community. For years, Ken was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, Belleville, IL, serving in multiple positions, often in a leadership capacity. Whether as an elder, chairman of the stewardship committee, member of the church building commission, adult advisor for the high school youth group, member of the Men's Bible study, volunteer for Meals on Wheels, volunteer at the Shelter Shop, member of the committee spearheading the formation of the Christian Counseling Center. Ken left an indelible mark on multiple generations of First Presbyterian churchgoers. Beyond his activism at his church, Ken served as leader of the Explorer Post and Boy Scouts Troop 23, and served for years as Mail Manager for the Belleville, IL juried fine art show, Art on the Square.
Ken was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Jean Wilson (Wolter), 1977, his parents, Ben B. and Bessis Wilson (Mellor), his brothers, Wallace and Wendell, and sister, Barbara Bazzell.
Surviving are his wife of 40 years, Emily J. nee Marsh, Wilson of Belleville, IL; children, Kim (Cynthia) Wilson of Fenton, MO, Kerry (Mark Malaer) Wilson of Orangeburg, SC, Kathleen (Dr. Alex) d'Erizans of Mt. Kisco, NY, Kasey (Sarah) Wilson of Ballwin, MO, and grandchildren, Ansel Kenneth d'Erizans, Freya Grace d'Erizans, and Quinn Marie Wilson.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the Heritage section of the Colonnade Senior Living for Ken's excellent care.
Memorials: Memorials may be made to the First United Presbyterian Church, 1303 Royal Heights Road, Belleville, IL 62223; phone 618-233-0295.
Funeral: Graveside Service was held at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, with Pastor Rob Dyer of First United Presbyterian Church officiating.