WITTROCK - Kenneth "Woody" Wittrock, 74 of Edwardsville, IL formerly of White Heath, IL passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. He was born August 20, 1946. Cremation services entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. A memorial service will be held at a future date to be determined. Arrangements handled by Wojstrom Funeral Home



