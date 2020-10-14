1/1
Kenny Heimann
Kenny Heimann
October 6, 2020
Greenville, Illinois - Kenny Heimann, age 48, of Greenville, IL passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at his home.
A memorial service will be conducted Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11 AM at Young Funeral Home in Greenville, IL. Burial will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 9 – 11 am at the funeral home. Please, wear a mask and practice social distancing while in the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to The Simple Room.
Kenny was born to Robert P. 'Bob' and Frances 'Fran' (Keller) Heimann on January 12, 1972 in St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Belleville, IL. He is survived by his parents; a brother, Kevin Johnathan and wife, Dawn Heimann of New Athens, IL; a sister, Kelly Lynn Heimann of Greenville, IL; and four nieces: Alyssa & Mackenzie Heimann and Kathleen Moore & Faith Gannon.
Growing up in Greenville, he attended Greenville schools and graduated from Greenville High School. After high school, he lived in many places, before coming back to Greenville to make his home.
Kenny's family and friends were everything to him. He lived life to the fullest and did not live in fear; if it worked out, it worked out. His passion was anything with wheels, from bicycles, to demolition derbies, where he worked on cars, to NASCAR, with Dale Earnhardt being his idol. He was a boy scout, loved fishing, was a member of the St. Lawrence Catholic Church, and he attained the level of 4th degree in the Knights of Columbus 11707, Greenville, where he helped K of C with their Handicap Day.
On line condolences can be made at www.youngfh.net


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Young Funeral Home
OCT
15
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Young Funeral Home
