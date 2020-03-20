|
Kent Fullmer Kent Paul Fullmer, 85, of New Athens, IL; born on August 23, 1934 in New Athens, IL; passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at his home. Mr. Fullmer was a retired repair plumber. He was a lifelong member of St. John United Church of Christ. He was a charter member of the St. Louis Brown's Fan Club. He was a 66 year member of the Plumber's and Pipefitter's Local 101, the New Athens Lions Club and the New Athens Historical Society. Kent also served his community as a New Athens Township Trustee. Kent also enjoyed playing softball, bowling and watching all sports, but mostly loved watching his grandchildren play sports. He was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Aurelia, nee Dressler, Fullmer. His wife Betty, nee Weber, Fullmer whom he married on May 15, 1955 at St. John United Church of Christ and passed away on August 7, 2019. He is survived by his children Brenda (Kraig) Tomiser of Waterloo, IL; Curt (Laura) Fullmer of Millstadt, IL. His grandchildren Daryl (Katie) Fullmer; Nicole (Kyle) Luechtefeld; Brett (Kelley) Fullmer. His great-grandchildren Chase Luechtefeld; Reese Luechtefeld; Bennett Fullmer; Harper Fullmer. Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ or to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.heilschuessler.com Visitation: Friends may call at St. John United Church of Christ in New Athens, IL on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral: Services will be held at St. John United Church of Christ in New Athens, IL on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Robert Koch officiating. Private entombment: will be held at Valhalla Gardens of Memory Mausoleum.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 20, 2020