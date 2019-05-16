Kent A. Gardner Kent Gardner was born on September 30th, 1931 to Thomas (Tom) & Evelyn (nee Newton) Gardner and died peacefully at his home on May 12th, 2019 with his 2 children Scott and Stacey by his side. He attended grade school at Charles Manners, Hawthorne & Monroe. He attended Rock Jr. High School and graduated from East Side High in 1949. He then served 4 years in the U. S. Navy during the Korean War from 1951-1955. Two years later he married Patricia E. (nee Mason) Gardner in 1957. Kent worked 15+ years in the St. Louis Metropolitan Area for Fleischer-Seeger Construction. 5 years for Helmuth, Obata & Kassabaum Architects & Engineers. During those 20 years he moonlighted for the local racetracks: Cahokia Downs & Fairmount Park. Kent and his family (Patty, Scott, Stacey and their dog Sckooby) moved to Fresno, California 1977, at which time he became a self-employed consultant to the Department of Energy, Department of Defense and numerous Nuclear/ ossil/ElectriUtilities hough out the U.S., Canada, Great Britain, and Scotland for the more than 35 years. During that span his son and daughter remained in California attending California State University @ Long Beach for college and then ultimately building their lives there. His wife traveled with him until 1984. She then moved back to Belleville and made it our home again, along with beloved cats( Kitty, Blackie, Tiger and Muffin). In 2007 our daughter Stacey moved back to Belleville to help with Patty's healthcare until her death in 2011. By then in early 2011, our son Scott had moved back and I had retired from the work that I loved so much. We were all together again. Kent was an exceptional athlete in most sports except Basketball, but his true passion was Baseball. He played Class "AA" for the Chicago White Sox in Charleston, West Virginia. He wanted everyone that knew him to knowThat he loved his family immensely, and had many friends all over the world. Loved his work and really difficult crossword puzzles all must as much as his family. " He had a ball." He is preceded in Deathby his parents Thomas S. Gardner and Evelyn J.(nee Newton) Gardner; Wife Patricia E.(nee Mason) Gardner; Sister, Sharon L. (nee Gardner) Crain; Grandparents Walter & Coletta Newton, George Hall & Julia(nee Gardner) Hall; In-Laws- Angus E. Mason, Mary Edith(nee Lay) Mason; Brother in Law- Carl R. Mason; Sister in Law- Marlene(nee Teeter) Mason Surviving are son Scott T. Gardner; daughter, Stacey l. Gardner; Sister, Pamela K. Dominguez; Nephew, Blake G. Dominguez; Nieces, Dawn L. Mason Lisa K.(nee Mason) Link, Payton Link-Grand Niece, Kelly J. (nee Crain) Hunt- Niece, Husband- Russ, Lori K. (nee Crain) Rachels-Niec, June(nee Newton)Hall-Aunt Nancy(nee Melin)- Farrow-Cousin, Husband- Bill and Randy Melin-Cousin.

