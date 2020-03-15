|
|
Kent Werner Kent E. Werner, 87, of Belleville, IL, born January 24, 1933, in Lebanon, IL, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at St. Paul's Retirement Community, Belleville, IL. Mr. Werner was a 1951 graduate of Belleville Township High School and was on the wrestling and football team while a student there. He earned a bachelor's degree from SIU, Carbondale, IL, and taught high school in O'Fallon and Mascoutah, IL. Kent was a founding member of the Belleville Enduro Team (B.E.T.), and owned Abend Cycle Enterprises. He was preceded in death by his parents, Erwin and Inis, nee Malacarne, Werner. Surviving are a sister, Inis Richardson of Springfield, VA; a niece, Vanessa Richardson; two nephews, Vaughn Richardson and Brett Richardson; and five great-nieces and great-nephews. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Service: According to his wishes, cremation services will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 15, 2020