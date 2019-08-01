Home

Kenton Kernan Kenton "Kenny" C. Kernan, 53, of Belleville, IL, born May 7, 1966 in East St. Louis, IL, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at his residence. Kenny worked at the family business, Snow Printing in Belleville, IL. Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence G. Kernan and Betty R. Kernan, nee Benner. Surviving are his brothers and sisters, Patricia (Larry) Saavedra of Albuquerque, NM, Carol (Jim) Young of Fredericktown, MO, Barbara (Gene) Schill of St. Louis, MO, Lawrence G. (Pam) Kernan of Highland, IL, Kay (Tom) Phelan of Pickerington, OH, Timothy (Bea) Kernan of Navarre, FL, Pamela (Mike) Hollenkamp of O'Fallon, IL Peggy (Scott) Smallwood of Belleville, IL, and Elizabeth (Vince) DePersio of Knoxville, TN. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Service: Family will have a private gathering.
