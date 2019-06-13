Kerry Tonne Mrs. Kerry Susan (Gibbs) Tonne, aged 68, of Euless, Texas, passed away June 8, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. Kerry was a loving mother, grandmother, and wife; and an avid cook and caretaker of others. She was born February 14, 1951 to Billy and Mary Gibbs of San Angelo, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her brother, Gary Gibbs; Husband John Tonneher sons, Dean Baumann, and his wife Jennifer; Mathew, and his wife Crystal; and her grandchildren, Kayla, Braun, and Micah. The family invites donations in Kerry's memory to be made to the Henry Raab School Library. Those wishing to do so may mail a donation to the Belleville District 118 Education Foundation, 1120 Union Ave., Belleville, IL 62220. Please indicate "for Henry Raab School Library in Memory of Kerry Tonne". Service: Visitation is to be held Friday, June 14 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 15 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel, 6001 Rufe Snow Dr., Fort Worth, TX 76148. Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel.

