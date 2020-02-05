|
|
Kevin Cash Kevin E. Cash, 63, of Caseyville, IL, born on September 27, 1956 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at his residence. Kevin was a sheet metal worker for Local 268 Sheet Metal Worker, Caseyville, IL and Sheet Metal Workers Local Union No. 36, St. Louis, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harley and Monolo, nee Page, Cash, Sr.; two brothers, Harley "Corky" Cash, Jr. and Larry A. Naugle. Surviving are his daughter, Mandi (Dan) Parkerson of Maryville, IL; grandsons, Cooper and Carter Parkerson; a sister, Carol "Sue" Amos of San Diego, CA; numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.hakassly.com. Service: Memorial visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 5, 2020