Kevin M. Cook Kevin Cook, 40, of Belleville, IL, born Wednesday, November 29, 1978 in St. Louis, MO, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at his residence in Belleville, IL. Kevin was security for Schatzee's Bar and Grill in Belleville, IL. Surviving are his parents, Carole Cook of Belleville, IL, and Robert Cook of Collinsville, IL; grandmother, Juanita James; children, Tanner J. Cook and Zoey Geary; brothers, Daniel Schorfheide and Jared Cook; sister, Melissa Cook; nephews, Joseph Kamacho and Tyler Kamacho;many aunts, uncles and cousins. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society. Service: Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 15, 2019