Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Cook

Send Flowers
Kevin Cook Obituary
Kevin M. Cook Kevin Cook, 40, of Belleville, IL, born Wednesday, November 29, 1978 in St. Louis, MO, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at his residence in Belleville, IL. Kevin was security for Schatzee's Bar and Grill in Belleville, IL. Surviving are his parents, Carole Cook of Belleville, IL, and Robert Cook of Collinsville, IL; grandmother, Juanita James; children, Tanner J. Cook and Zoey Geary; brothers, Daniel Schorfheide and Jared Cook; sister, Melissa Cook; nephews, Joseph Kamacho and Tyler Kamacho;many aunts, uncles and cousins. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society. Service: Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -