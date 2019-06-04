Kevin Cripps Kevin Glenn Cripps, 56, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 6:35 p.m. Sun. June 2, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was born Sept. 12, 1962 in Granite City to the late Phillip & Evelyn (Smith) Cripps. Kevin worked for 35 years at General Motors Corp on the assembly line and was a member of Local #2250. He was an avid St. Louis Blues and Cardinals fan and was a member of Word of Life Tabernacle. Survivors include: 2 daughters: Nicole (Kerry) Jones and Josclyn Shrum; a son: Robert Joseph (Yasmeen) Cripps; 8 grandchildren: Joshua, Farrah, Memphis, Trenton, Dahlia, O'Rion, Taylor and Presley; 2 sisters: Vicki Kraus and Cynthia (Donald) Dermott, all of Granite City; 3 brothers: Bruce Cripps of Bensonville, IL, Dennis Cripps of Granite City and Richard (Linda) Cripps of Edwardsville, IL; his former spouse: Rhonda Shrum of Granite City; and a sister-in-law: Heike Sargent of Rancho Mirage, CA, along with a host of Nieces & Nephews In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandchild; a sister: Karen Vasquez; and a brother: Russell Cripps. Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com. Service: Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thurs. June 6, 2019 at Word of Life Tabernacle where services will be at 10:00 a.m. Fri. June 7, 2019 with Rev. Crippen officiating. Wojstrom Funeral Home.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary