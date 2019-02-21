|
KEVIN D. CUNNINGHAM- Kevin Cunningham, 59, of Belleville, IL departed this life on February 13, 2019. Visitation services are schedule for Friday, February 22, 2019 at 5:00pm until 8:00pm from Serenity Memorial Chapel, 3416 West Main, Belleville, Illinois. Funeral services will be held on February 23, 2019 at 11:00Am from St. Mark MB Church 1527 N. 47 th Street, East St. Louis, IL. Interment services are schedule in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 21, 2019
