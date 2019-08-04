Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valhalla-Gaerdner-Holten Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3412 Frank Scott Pkwy West
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 233-3110
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Eckert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Eckert


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin Eckert Obituary
Kevin Eckert Kevin Jon Eckert, 60, of Belleville, IL. Born on November 15, 1958 in Belleville, IL passed away while in his home at Charles Gardens under the care of Family Hospice. Kevin was a supervisor of operations and maintenance for Solutia, Inc. Kevin was a loving husband, son, father, and brother. He is preceded in death by his father, Charles E. Eckert and his brother, Charles R. Eckert. Surviving are his wife, Angela G. Eckert; son, Jeffery Eckert; mother, Betty J. Eckert and brother, Jeff P. (Stephanie) Eckert; sister in law, Nancy Eckert; mother and father in law, Frank and Sandra Rohan. Special thanks is extended to the employees of Charles Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Family Hospice, 5110 W. Main St, Belleville, IL, 62226. Service: At Kevin's request, there will be no visitation and he has requested a private burial of his cremated remains at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Belleville, IL. Expressions of condolence may be offered at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now