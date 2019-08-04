|
Kevin Eckert Kevin Jon Eckert, 60, of Belleville, IL. Born on November 15, 1958 in Belleville, IL passed away while in his home at Charles Gardens under the care of Family Hospice. Kevin was a supervisor of operations and maintenance for Solutia, Inc. Kevin was a loving husband, son, father, and brother. He is preceded in death by his father, Charles E. Eckert and his brother, Charles R. Eckert. Surviving are his wife, Angela G. Eckert; son, Jeffery Eckert; mother, Betty J. Eckert and brother, Jeff P. (Stephanie) Eckert; sister in law, Nancy Eckert; mother and father in law, Frank and Sandra Rohan. Special thanks is extended to the employees of Charles Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Family Hospice, 5110 W. Main St, Belleville, IL, 62226. Service: At Kevin's request, there will be no visitation and he has requested a private burial of his cremated remains at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Belleville, IL. Expressions of condolence may be offered at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 4, 2019