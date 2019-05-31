Kevin Gibson Kevin Lee Gibson, 52, of Lyndon, IL, died Monday, May 27, 2019 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling, IL. Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Bosma-Gibson Funeral Home in Prophetstown, IL, officiated by Rev. Kathy Burkheimer. A memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. A memorial has been established to the Gary Sinise Foundation. Kevin was born April 20, 1967, in Waterloo, IA, to Ronald and Mary Margaret (Quinn) Gibson. He attended the Waterloo grade schools and was a graduate of Waterloo High School. He married Anne-Marie White on October 20, 1990 in Tampa, FL. Kevin joined the U.S. Air Force in 1990 and served as a Technical Sergeant. He started his military career as a Medical Technician and retired in 2011 as an Independent Duty Medical Technician. After retiring from the Air Force he continued his education and received a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing from Galen College of Nursing in St. Petersburg, FL. Kevin worked as a registered nurse at the Morrison Community Hospital in Morrison, IL. He loved golfing, fishing and listening to music. Kevin was a cigar and tattoo enthusiast. He was a loyal friend and a proud father. He was loved by many friends and missed by all. Survivors include his wife, Anne-Marie; one awesome son, Nicholas Gibson; two brothers, Mark (Dalia) Gibson and Scot Gibson; three nieces and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. To send online condolences go to www.bosmagibson.com

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 31, 2019