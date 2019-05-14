Kevin McDonald Sr. Kevin McDonald Sr., 62, of Granite City passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born November 3, 1956 in East St. Louis, IL. He married Patricia Kalips August 10, 2007 in Edwardsville. Kevin served his country in the United States Airforce. He worked as a millwright at Granite City Steel. Kevin loved the outdoors. In his free time he enjoyed, fishing, hunting, gardening, canning and spending time with all his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Particia McDonald of Granite City; father, Glen McDonald (step mother, Alivern McDonald) of Van Buren, AR.; three children, Kevin (Allison) McDonald Jr of Hillsboro, IL, Brian (Holly Loepker) McDonald of Germantown and Michelle Lumpkin of Livingston; three step children, Gretchen Mink of Pontoon Beach, Donna Mink of Granite City and Robert (Lisa) Mink III of Granite City; grandchildren, Drew, Coby, Logan, Keegan, Kaden, Mecalla, Mary, Louren, Mady, Kendall, Henry, Dominick; greatgrandchildren, Mia and Josephina; siblings, Ed (Christine) McDonald of Rochester, MI, Carla (Robert) Barrett of Pontoon Beach and Chris (Vickie) McDonald of Smithton, IL and his dog, Furlin. He was preceded in death by his Mother, Alline (nee: Graham) McDonald and siblings, Gail Bowen and Steve McDonald. Memorials can be made to . Online guestbook at available at www.wojstrom.com Visitation: A memorial visitation will be held from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. Funeral: Service will follow visitation at 3pm at the funeral home Arrangements by Wojstrom Funeral Home and Crematory

