Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
Belleville, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
3:00 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
Belleville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Patterson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin Patterson Obituary
Kevin Patterson Kevin P. Patterson, 63, of Belleville, IL, born Thursday, September 6, 1956 in St. Louis, MO, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Kevin worked as a Coordinator for Red Cross. He was the founder and director of the Tuesday night Horseshoe Club. He was preceded in death by his parents Lindy Miles and Alice Marie, nee Hardwick, Patterson; father and mother-in-law, Joseph and Lillian Warford; sisters-in-law, Sally Patterson, Patricia Parker; brothers-in-law, Michael Warford, William E. Warford. Surviving are his wife, Peggy Patterson of Belleville, IL; brothers, Michael Patterson of Chicago, IL, Dennis (Debe) Patterson of Waterloo, IL, and Stephen (Deborah) Patterson of Belleville, IL; sister, Maryalice (Steve) Bartz of St. Louis, MO; faithful companion, Jameson Fireball; dear nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great -great nieces and nephews. Please consider being a organ or tissue donor. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Stray Rescue or the American Red Cross Visitation: Visitation from 1:00 - 3:00 pm, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 pm, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home, Private interment.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurrus Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -