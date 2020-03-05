|
|
Kevin Patterson Kevin P. Patterson, 63, of Belleville, IL, born Thursday, September 6, 1956 in St. Louis, MO, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Kevin worked as a Coordinator for Red Cross. He was the founder and director of the Tuesday night Horseshoe Club. He was preceded in death by his parents Lindy Miles and Alice Marie, nee Hardwick, Patterson; father and mother-in-law, Joseph and Lillian Warford; sisters-in-law, Sally Patterson, Patricia Parker; brothers-in-law, Michael Warford, William E. Warford. Surviving are his wife, Peggy Patterson of Belleville, IL; brothers, Michael Patterson of Chicago, IL, Dennis (Debe) Patterson of Waterloo, IL, and Stephen (Deborah) Patterson of Belleville, IL; sister, Maryalice (Steve) Bartz of St. Louis, MO; faithful companion, Jameson Fireball; dear nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great -great nieces and nephews. Please consider being a organ or tissue donor. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Stray Rescue or the American Red Cross Visitation: Visitation from 1:00 - 3:00 pm, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 pm, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home, Private interment.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 5, 2020