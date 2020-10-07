Kevin R. Roush
August 2, 1959 - October 3, 2020
O'Fallon, Illinois - Kevin R. Roush, age 61, of O'Fallon, IL, born on August 2, 1959 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at his residence.
Kevin worked as a dispatcher for Missouri Central. He had a true zest for life. Kevin's passion for softball showed as he was a founding member and ace pitcher for the world-famous Dust Devils softball team. His appetite for fast cars was displayed as a member of the Fairview Heights Gear Head Club and his showmanship was legendary as the Chairman of the St. Clair County Bartop Dancing Assoc. Upon completing his bachelor life, Kevin found peace, comfort, and joy in his relationship with his wonderful wife and together they shared a unique love as they raised 3 children and assisted in raising 5 beautiful grandchildren. Kevin was gifted with so many attributes. With his passing, everyone is encouraged to continue Kevin's work by offering a hand to someone in need, lending a shoulder for someone to lean on, turning a frown into a smile; reaching out to that someone you've been thinking of; helping a stranger feel welcome and living life like there is no tomorrow.
He was preceded in death by his father, Vernal "Chink" Roush; and his stepfather, Alex Schutzenhofer.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Michele, nee Adams, Roush; his children, Tawney Maddox, Tyler Maddox, and Tarryn Maddox (Arvin) Cebrelli; his mother, Darlene, nee Gray, Roush Schutzenhofer; his grandchildren, Gavyn Montgomery, Parker Mattingly, Ashton Maddox, Elizabeth Duarte, and Elena Cebrelli; his siblings, Patrick ( Dawn) Roush, Debbie (Jim) Morrison, Karen (Joe) Rittenhouse, Dennis Schutzenhofer, Barbara (Riz Pandy) Schutzenhofer, Scott (Wendy) Schutzenhofer, Anne (Roy) Covarrubias, and Anastasia (Greg) Thomas;
Memorials may be made to the family.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com
.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4:30 p.m. on October 10, 2020 at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.