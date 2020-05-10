Kevin Rohr Kevin Lee Rohr, 47, of Belleville, IL, born Tuesday, April 17, 1973, in Belleville, IL, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Kevin was a mechanic and the family handyman. If it was broke, he could fix it. Kevin was a devoted, loving and caring grandson to grandma Barbara. He had a way with all the kids in the family, they all loved him. He had more friends than we could ever count and will be missed by all. Waiting in Heaven for him, grandfather and best friend, Gerald "Jerry" Seaton and little brother Scott. Kevin was the loving son of, Debra L. (Tim) Coon of Smithton, IL, Gary (Mary) Rohr of Millstadt, IL; grandparents, Barbara Seaton and Mike and Alice Coon; the proud uncle of Scott-Aden Coon and Alex Rohr; brothers, Matt and Nick Rohr; uncles and aunts, Mike and Margie Coon, Ruth Coon, Amy and Russ Wright, Kathy and Frank Marhanka; great uncle and aunt, Stan and Bonnie Oberlor; many cousins including his favorites Kelli Kane and David Seaton. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the St. Louis Children's Hospital. Services: A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 10, 2020.