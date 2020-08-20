Kevin J. Wise Kevin Wise, 63, of Belleville, Ill., "graduated" to heaven on Saturday, August 15, 2020 while at his beloved Lake Egypt home in Southern Illinois. Kevin was a good man who loved God, loved his family, and was a big fan of the Blues, Cardinals and the St. Louis Rams. He enjoyed bowling, boating, golfing, umpiring/coaching little league games and jamming to KSHE. He cherished his time with his children and grandchild, and loved visiting with his mom and brother. He was loved by so many and never knew a stranger. He was always there when help was needed by his family or friends. His contagious laughter brought so much joy. He was baptized in 2014 at Saint Nicholas Roman Catholic Church in O'Fallon.Kevin was a long-time computer programmer for St. Clair County. He was preceded in death by his father James Wise, step- mother Nancy Wise, step-father Wendell James and sister- in-law Mary Wise. Kevin is survived by his mother Rae James of Collinsville; his brother Gary Wise of Belleville; his first wife Laura Wise of Collinsville; and their three children Ericka (Kyle) West of Highland, Nichole Wise (Blake Shelby) of Troy, and Andrew Wise (Meredith Wendt) of Troy, and his grandson, Jacob West, whom he adored. He is also survived by his best friend Barbara Distler of O'Fallon, and her family Carrie and Claire Distler and Dawn, Steve, Kelsie, and Jacob Burrows. To sign the online guestbook and view Kevin's memorial photo tribute, please visit www.wfh-ofallon.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Restore Network (foster care), Cardinal Care, https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/community/donate-to-cardinals-care
or St. Nicholas Church Building Fund. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, August 21, 2020 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon. Feel free to wear a St. Louis sports jersey or shirt. Face masks and other protocols will be observed, including 25 guests indoors at a time. Please do not linger indoors. Funeral: A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Saint Nicholas Roman Catholic Church in O'Fallon, Ill., with Father Bill Hitpas officiating. Next week, there will be a private burial of Kevin's cremated remains at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Troy, (Blackjack) Ill. Wolfersberger Funeral Home