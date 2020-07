Or Copy this URL to Share

CHILDRESS - Mr. Kiefer Childress, 61, of O'Fallon, IL, departed this life on April 16, 2020, in Maryville, IL. Visitation service will be from 10 am. to 11 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Greater Faith Christian Fellowship, 2715 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, IL. Service will follow at 11 a.m. Teat Chapel, Fairview Heights, IL.



