Kieth Houk Kieth Houk passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 in Winter Haven, FL. He was born on May 2, 1947 in New Orleans, LA to Margery Anna (Bailey) and Theodore Grady Houk. He was preceded in death by daughter Wendy Larissa (Christopher Cook) and son Jeremiah Nathaniel (Shelley, nee Rossiter). He is survived by his wife, Marcia Rae, nee Reynolds, a son, Jason Alexander (Deborah, nee Miller) and grandchildren, Josiah and Hannah Cook, his brothers, Lee Houk of CA and Alistair Dwen of New Zealand and their families. Kieth is already missed by many. Kieth earned dual Bachelor degrees in history and political science from the University of California, Davis. In retirement, he moved from Illinois to Winter Haven, FL where he enjoyed not shoveling snow, gardening and following politics. The family and everyone at Oak Ridge Funeral Care thank you for your thoughts, prayers, and sympathy. Service: A memorial service will be held in Belleville Illinois, arrangements pending. Oak Ridge Funeral Care

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 29, 2019