Kim "Hutch" Hutchison Kim Allan "Hutch" Hutchison, 67, of O'Fallon, Ill. born December 6, 1951 in Moline, Ill., died Saturday evening, April 13, 2019. Hutch graduated from Rock Island High School and attended Black Hawk College. He worked for Foxx HiReach Corporation for several years before beginning a long and successful career with SkyJack Aerial Lift Corporation, where he retired as Vice President of Sales. Hutch was an avid and talented, self-taught musician and played guitar and keyboard in area bands. He loved watching, analyzing, debating and sharing all things political, always trying to get to the real story. Hutch loved his children; he was charming and charismatic, and was addicted to people, as he enjoyed his friendships and getting to know others. He was preceded in death by his parents Phillip and Jean, nee Dunlap, Hutchison; his sister and his nephew. He is survived by his wife Mary Jeanne, nee Borrowman, Hutchison, his daughters Regan and Kelsey, all of O'Fallon, and his son Joshua of Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the causes that were meaningful to Hutch, to include O'Fallon Moose Lodge 2608, Lifelong Music in O'Fallon Schools, or O'Fallon Parks and Recreation Foundation. The guest book may be signed at www.wfh-ofallon.com Services: A Celebration of Life event will be 3 7 pm, Friday, April 19, 2019 at the O'Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O'Fallon, Ill. WOLFERSBERGER FUNERAL HOME O'Fallon, IL

