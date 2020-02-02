|
|
|
KETCHAM- Kim Kerry Ketcham, age 66, of Edwardsville, IL passed away unexpectedly but peacefully, on January 28, 2020 in Colorado. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Eden Church, 903 North Second Street, Edwardsville, IL. Visitation will resume at Eden Church on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Paul Militzer officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 2, 2020