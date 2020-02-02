Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 656-4655
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eden Church
903 North Second Street
Edwardsville, IL
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Eden Church
903 North Second Street
Edwardsville, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Eden Church
903 North Second Street
Edwardsville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kim Ketcham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kim Ketcham

Send Flowers
Kim Ketcham Obituary
KETCHAM- Kim Kerry Ketcham, age 66, of Edwardsville, IL passed away unexpectedly but peacefully, on January 28, 2020 in Colorado. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Eden Church, 903 North Second Street, Edwardsville, IL. Visitation will resume at Eden Church on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Paul Militzer officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -