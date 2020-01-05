Home

Kimberley Diecker Obituary
DIECKER- Kimberley A. Diecker, nee Biver, 58, of Waterloo, IL, died Friday, January 3, 2020. Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. Burial will be at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo, IL. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 5, 2020
