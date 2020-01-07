|
Kimberley Diecker Kimberley A. Diecker, nee Biver, 58, of Waterloo, IL, born March 18, 1961, in Belleville, IL, entered eternal rest on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Evelyn's House, Creve Coeur, MO. While Kim was employed at UMB Bank and most recently at St. Louis Community College, she most enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren Mason and Abby as well as family and friends. She loved to shop, travel to Branson with her husband, take trips to the beach with family and socializing with all of her friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Biver. She is survived by her loving husband, Charlie, after 36 years of marriage; three children, Joseph of Fairview Heights, Bradley of St. Louis, and Anna (Nathan) Seipp of Waterloo, IL; two precious grandchildren, Mason and Abigail Seipp; her mother, Carol Biver of the Woodlands, Texas; two sisters, Marsha (Bill) Blount of Cincinnati, OH, and Christy (Brad) Abrams of the Woodlands, TX; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews whom she adored. Memorials may be made to Evelyn's House (BJC Hospice), 1000 North Mason Road, Creve Coeur, MO, 63141. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, IL, Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, IL. Burial will be at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 7, 2020