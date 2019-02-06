Kimberly Hermann Kimberly Hermann, age 56, of Belleville, died Thursday, January 31, 2019 at 9:34 a.m. at her residence. She was born August 12, 1962 in Fredericktown, Missouri the daughter of Judith (Montgomery) Gibbs and the late Keith Gibbs. Kimberly worked for more than 30 years in the food industry. She enjoyed all of her free time with her four children and seven grandchildren. Family was very important to her. She was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan and season ticket holder. Kimberly is survived by her mother, partner of 12 years, Jeffrey Gintz; four children: Jeremy (Jennifer Middendorf) Brenning of Belleville, Natasha (Ryan) Dill of New Athens, Lacie Brenning of Scottsdale, AZ and Eric (Shayla Welton) Hermann of Millstadt; seven grandchildren: Rowan, Crosby, Sawyer, Carter, Laynee, Corynn and Jase; and five siblings: Michael (Gwen) Gibbs of Dupo, Timothy Gibbs of Marion, Cynthia (Bob) Young of Belleville, Brian (Kathy) Gibbs of Kentucky, and Steve (Kathy) Gibbs of Mascoutah. Kimberly was preceded in death by her father, Keith; brother, Randy Gibbs; and sister, Tamela Fleck. Friends may register online at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com. Service: A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Columbus Plaza, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville, IL 62234. KALMER MEMORIAL SERVICES, Lebanon

