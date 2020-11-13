1/1
Kimberly "Kimmie" LeeAnn Tillman
October 24, 2012 - November 10, 2020
Fairview Heights , Illinois - Kimberly "Kimmie" LeeAnn Tillman, 8, of Fairview Heights, IL, passed away on Tuesday, November 11, 2020 in Staunton, IL.
She was born on October 24, 2012 in Belleville, IL to Cody Tillman and Laura Schmittling.
Kimmie was a 2nd grade student at Illini Elementary School in Fairview Heights, where she was recently named Student of the Month. She loved coloring and was always reading her books. She spent her time playing video games, watching YouTube videos and was recently introduced to the movie The Nightmare Before Christmas, which she loved.
She especially loved being a big sister to Serenity. They had a beautiful bond and friendship. Kimmie was dearly loved by her family, friends and all who were lucky enough to know her. Her beautiful spirit will never be forgotten.
Kimmie is survived by her parents, Cody Tillman (Cher'Ami Burnette) of Fairview Heights, IL and Laura Schmittling of Collinsville, IL; sister, Serenity Tauchert; paternal grandparents, Stephanie (Shawn) Neuf of Fairview Heights, IL, maternal grandmother, Janice Atteberry of Belleville, IL, maternal step- grandmother, Donna St. Germain of Freeburg, IL; aunts and uncles, Shelby Tillman of Fairview Heights, IL, Brandon Tillman of Fairview Heights, IL, Troy Schmittling of Belleville, IL, Ross (Jessica) McDonald of Freeburg, IL, Sally Schmittling of Freeburg, IL, and step uncle, William St. Germain of Freeburg, IL; great-aunt, Flo (Paul) Terry of O'Fallon, IL; extended family, Linda and Steve Manley; and her two dogs which she loved dearly, Ollie and Mandy.
Kimmie was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Billy Scott Tillman, maternal grandfather, David Schmittling, maternal step-grandfather, William Atteberry and great-aunt, Sandra Schneider.
Memorial donations may be made to the Metro East Humane Society. Additional condolences may be sent to the family at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com.
SERVICES: A visitation for Kimmie will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 4:00 P.M.- 6:00 P.M. at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL. A service will be immediately after the visitation, at 6:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Cremation rites will be accorded. Inurnment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Fairview Heights, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Lake View Funeral Home
NOV
14
Service
06:00 PM
Lake View Funeral Home
Lake View Funeral Home
