LEVART- Kimberly Ann (Miller) Levart, 56, of Granite City, Illinois passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. She was born November 13, 1963. A private family graveside service will be held at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Arrangments handled by Irwin Chapel

