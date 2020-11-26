Kirk S Sparks
June 6, 1961 - November 22, 2020
Fairview Heights, Illinois - Kirk S. Sparks, 59, of Fairview Heights, IL, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO.
Kirk was born July 6, 1961 in Louisville, KY. He was an Armored Car Driver with Garda World. Kirk was an Alumnus of Eastern Kentucky University. He was a Life Member of the NRA and was an avid hunter, fisherman, and outdoorsman. He was a Football and Baseball fan.
Kirk was preceded in death by his father, Keith Sparks.
Kirk is survived by his wife, Kimberly Sparks (nee Saltis) of Fairview Heights, IL; mother, Joanne Sparks (nee Schickinger) of Nancy, KY; children, Zachary Sparks of Flemington, WV and Jacob Sparks of Fairview Heights, IL; brother, Kent Sparks of Nancy, KY; grandchildren, Damien Sparks and Brayelle Sparks; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the National Rifle Association Foundation www. https://www.nrafoundation.org/donate/
.
Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com
.
COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, and social distancing. Limit of 10 persons at any one time during the visitation. Please be respectful of time and do not linger so others may pay their respects to the family.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 until 8:00 PM on Friday December 4, 2020 at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home, O'Fallon, IL.