Kitty Luehrs Catherine Lee 'Kitty' Luehrs, nee Cress, age 60, of O'Fallon, IL., born November 13, 1959 in Minneapolis, Minn., passed away March 6, 2020 at her home, surrounded by family. Kitty possessed a vibrant personality and had a smile that would light up a room. She was the magnet that brought family, friends, neighbors, and colleagues together. Most recently, she was thrilled to meet her new grandson, Calvin, whom she found adorable. Kitty earned her undergraduate degree at St. Cloud State University, and her M.Ed. in Special Education from Lindenwood University. Her teaching career spanned over 30 years, with the past 21 years in O'Fallon's District 90, primarily at the Hinchcliffe Elementary School, where she touched the lives of many students, parents, and colleagues. Kitty was a "blessing to everyone she met, and the education world has lost a truly magnificent teacher and friend." Kitty and her husband Jim co-owned Smile-A-While Amusements, providing carnival games and rides to many summertime fairs and events throughout Illinois and Indiana. She loved traveling in their RV and was the quintessential Happy Camper. She was preceded in death by her father John 'Jack' Cress and sister Judy Maguire. Surviving are her husband James Luehrs, of O'Fallon, whom she married February 21, 1981 in Edina, Minn., her mother Joan, nee Barnhart, (John) Johnson, children Jesse Patrick (Sarah Joseph) Luehrs of New York, N.Y., Anthony Cleary (Elizabeth) Luehrs of Humboldt County, Calif., and Hailley Elizabeth Luehrs of Bozeman, Mont., and grandson Calvin Arthur Luehrs. Also surviving are siblings James (Cecilia Dalupan) Cress, Daniel Cress, Colleen (Bruce) Lea, Wendy Mosiman, and Terri (Gary) Judson, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, memorial donations are suggested payable to District 90, to be designated for Special Education programs. Share a memory or post a tribute at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Visitation: The family will receive friends 3 p.m. 7 p.m., Sunday, March 15, 2020 at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 1411 Cross St., Shiloh, IL., and after 9:30 a.m., Monday, at the church. Funeral: Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 16, 2020 at the church with Rev. Sal Gonzalez presiding. A reception will follow at the church. Interment will occur at a future date. Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 10, 2020