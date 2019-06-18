Home

Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
View Map
Kregg Moxley Obituary
Kregg Moxley Kregg K. Moxley, age 62, of Fairview Heights, IL, born on January 23, 1957 in Elyria, Ohio died on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at St. Louis University Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Mr. Moxley was a maintenance supervisor for 23 years at Tank Trailer Cleaning. He loved camping, hunting, fishing, and being a grandfather. He was preceded in death by his son, Kris Moxley; his parents, Charlie W. and Margie L., nee Gilchrist, Moxley; and his two sisters, Kimi Wiggand and Kara Moxley. Surviving are his wife, Rachel R., nee Baker, Moxley; his two children, Nicholas "Nick" (Nikki) Moxley of Fairview Heights, IL and Laci Hart of Collinsville, IL; his two grandchildren, Jade and Ellie Moxley; and his two siblings, Kelly (Bonnie) Moxley of Hydro, OK and Kitra (Steve) Ruiz of Weimar, TX. Kregg was a dear uncle, cousin, and friend. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation: Friends may visit on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. at Kassly Mortuary Chapel, Fairview Heights, IL. Burial of cremated remains will occur at Holy Cross Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 18, 2019
