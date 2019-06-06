Kreszenz Rappolee Kreszenz "Traude" Rappolee (nee Hoeltl), 88, of Belleville, IL passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Josef and Katharina (nee Endl) Hoeltl of Birka, Germany; her husband, James Rappolee; and her siblings, Resi Zellner, Kati Bauer, Ella Frauenhofner, Bepi Hoeltl, Hilda Vaughan, Felix Hoeltl, Helmut Hoeltl, and Eberhard Hoeltl. Traude is survived by her children, William "Bill" (Pamela) Rappolee of Lebanon, IL and Virginia "Gina" Rapploee of Lexington, KY; grandchildren, Garrett Rappolee, Derek Abney, Clair Abney, and Johanna Hall-Rappolee; great grandchildren, Arion (Jennifer) Coleman, Adrielle Coleman, Aayla Allen, and Kylie Rappolee; and dear sister, Herta Fischel. 'Traude was a member of Church of Christ in Fairview Heights and a very bubbly and energetic lady who loved to be around people and share stories. She was very proud of her German heritage and was active in German singing groups and loved to dance to German music. In her younger days, her children fondly remembered going mushroom hunting with her and she was an incredible cook. She also enjoyed knitting and gardening. Her kind heart and strong spirit will be missed by everyone who had the honor to have known her. Service: Friends may visit on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, 3412 Frank Scott Pkwy W, Belleville, IL 62223 with Pastor Joe Taylor officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery privately. Expressions of condolence may be offered at valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 6, 2019