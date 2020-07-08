1/1
Krista Hill
Krista Hill Krista Michell Hill, 31, of Lebanon, IL, born on July 29, 1988 in St. Louis, MO, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 in Caseyville, IL. She joined her daughter, Erica Mahan; her grandfathers, Gerald Hill and Randoph Robinson in heaven. Surviving are her sons and daughter, Peyton Duncan, Collins Duncan, Bryant Duncan and Taylor Duncan; her parents, Derrick Hill of Patosi, MO and Gina Robinson of Lebanon, IL; brothers and a sister, Justin Hill, Josh Hill and Shanna Sykes; grandmothers, Lealla Hill and Judy Schrum; step grandmother, Carolyn Robinson; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorials may be made to the Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hakassly.com. Visitation: Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Service: Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, July 10, 2020 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, with Rev. Ron Habermehl officiating. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 8, 2020.
