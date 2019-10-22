|
Kristi Velasco Kristi J. Velasco, nee Athmer, 53, of Belleville, IL, born Thursday, August 4, 1966, in Belleville, IL, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at St. Louis University Hospital in Saint Louis, MO. She was preceded in death by her father, Terry Athmer. Surviving are her husband, Scott A. Velasco of Festus, MO; mother, Beverly Athmer of Belleville, IL; children, Nickolas A. Sansom of Ellis Grove, IL, Brady J. Athmer of Ellis Grove, IL, Mackinzy Velasco of Ellis Grove, IL; brother, Kevin (Ninette) Athmer of Millstadt, IL; sister, Kelly (Kris) Howell of Millstadt, IL and many nieces & nephews. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to Kurrus Funeral Home for funeral expenses. Service: Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm, at Granite City Moose, 2521 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL 62040.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 22, 2019