BRICKER- Krysta M. Bricker, 28, of Bethalto, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Visitation will be private. A sunset burial will follow at Short Cemetery. Pastor Jason Pierce will officiate. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.



